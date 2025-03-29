Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 329,400.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

FLO stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

