Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in RH by 141.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,375,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $52,190,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth $35,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,444.80. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total transaction of $4,162,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH opened at $236.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.88. RH has a 1 year low of $212.04 and a 1 year high of $457.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.