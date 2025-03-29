Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $69,473,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3,964.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,287 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,086,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,105,000 after acquiring an additional 883,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,438,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 840.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,926 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $34.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on EPRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,663.90. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

