Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDN. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,092,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,640,000 after acquiring an additional 285,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,094,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,307,000 after purchasing an additional 248,423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 194,996 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,020,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,700,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,433,000 after buying an additional 177,142 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RDN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,231.60. This represents a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:RDN opened at $32.83 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

