Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,301 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 40.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 24.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth about $217,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Envista by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 425,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price target on shares of Envista in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Envista Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NVST stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

