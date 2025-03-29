Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,668,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after acquiring an additional 438,796 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 867,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after purchasing an additional 436,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,176,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,419,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,305.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.61.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

