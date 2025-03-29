Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,413 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,351,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,186 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,817,000 after purchasing an additional 947,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,593,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Mosaic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,387,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after buying an additional 117,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $33.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

