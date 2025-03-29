Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 257 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. LBP AM SA grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 246,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,292,000 after buying an additional 110,768 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,063,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $67,183.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,124,258.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,379,548.84. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,139 shares of company stock worth $11,328,869. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.70.

MongoDB stock opened at $178.03 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.13 and a twelve month high of $387.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.56 and its 200 day moving average is $266.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

