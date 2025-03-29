Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 770 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYY opened at $135.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.70 and a 200 day moving average of $143.19. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

