Corient Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 200.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 752,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 696.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 81,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 263,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 104,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXS opened at $28.79 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1846 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

