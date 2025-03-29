Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Destination XL Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,027,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Destination XL Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

DXLG stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $119.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Destination XL Group Profile

(Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.