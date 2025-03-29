Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6,593.4% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,765,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,560,000 after buying an additional 1,739,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,737,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2,245.6% during the fourth quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,003,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,949,000 after purchasing an additional 960,357 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,294,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6,396.7% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 535,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,333,000 after purchasing an additional 527,474 shares in the last quarter.

DFUS stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $66.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

