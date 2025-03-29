Edap Tms’ (EDAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDAP

Edap Tms Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $2.15 on Friday. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 44.21% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. Research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 23.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 73,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.