Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 459.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

