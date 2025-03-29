Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Southwest Gas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $156,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares in the company, valued at $561,932,258.40. This represents a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SWX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Friday, December 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SWX opened at $72.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

