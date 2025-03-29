Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 14,694 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

GBDC stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

