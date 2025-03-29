Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 760,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,676 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.42.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

