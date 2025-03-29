Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 116.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

