Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIW. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

