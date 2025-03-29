Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Insperity by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Insperity by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Insperity by 40.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, Director Ellen H. Masterson acquired 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,479. This represents a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $508,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,618.68. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Insperity Stock Down 1.3 %

Insperity stock opened at $88.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.44. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.79 and a 1-year high of $109.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.59%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

