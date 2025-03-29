Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $209,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.53.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

