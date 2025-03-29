Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $216,000 in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,196,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,543,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $112.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $734.58 million, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $143.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.79.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

