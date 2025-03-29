Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $221,000 in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cable One by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Cable One by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 523.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cable One from $420.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.02 per share, for a total transaction of $244,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,607.68. This trade represents a 21.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock opened at $268.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.93. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.94 and a 52 week high of $437.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.57%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

