Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $238,000 in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBP. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,112,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

