Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $855,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

BBCA stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.34. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $62.71 and a 12-month high of $75.62.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.