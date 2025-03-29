Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Ambarella by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 305,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after buying an additional 78,893 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMBA. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $79,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,059.70. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $175,733.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,311 shares in the company, valued at $43,923,071.22. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,575 shares of company stock worth $987,007. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella Price Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.78.

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.