Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,188 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

