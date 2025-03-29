Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $786,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 113,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period.

DBND opened at $46.08 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

