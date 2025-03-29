Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.