Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FirstCash by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after buying an additional 39,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $18,169,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FCFS stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.63. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,706,900.67. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

