Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1,515.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
AeroVironment Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.07 and a 12 month high of $236.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at AeroVironment
In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. This represents a 20.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AeroVironment Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
