Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

NYSEARCA:OSEA opened at $26.68 on Friday. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $395.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21.

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

