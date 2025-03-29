Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,041,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $644,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average of $111.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.61. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

