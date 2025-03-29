Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $98.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $85.94 and a 1 year high of $109.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.54.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Announces Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.6066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.