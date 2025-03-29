Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and traded as high as $13.00. Equitable Financial shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Equitable Financial Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.41.
Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Equitable Financial had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter.
About Equitable Financial
Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.
