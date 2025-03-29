First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stake Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First American Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FAF opened at $65.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.34.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First American Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,454,906.40. The trade was a 18.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $815,006.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,795.36. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.