First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Up 86.5% in March

Mar 29th, 2025

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEPGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FEP opened at $41.38 on Friday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $213.11 million, a P/E ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1115 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -224.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

