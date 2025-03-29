First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Up 86.5% in March

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:FEP opened at $41.38 on Friday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $213.11 million, a P/E ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 1.09.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1115 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -224.24%.
About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
