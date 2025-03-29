FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,592 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FMC by 27.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,271,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FMC by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,509,000 after purchasing an additional 685,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,602,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 589,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after buying an additional 46,137 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 577,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,095,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMC shares. Vertical Research raised FMC to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

