Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 603.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,960 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 7.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $36.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.29.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

