Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.99 and traded as high as C$12.20. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

Goodfellow Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Goodfellow Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Goodfellow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

