GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Position Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 123.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPRO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,533,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 628,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $106.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). GoPro had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.77%. On average, analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

