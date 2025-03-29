HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PHB opened at $18.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

