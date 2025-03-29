HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vontier by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vontier by 12.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Vontier Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.