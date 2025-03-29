HighTower Advisors LLC Has $732,000 Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,209,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,589,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4,891.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after purchasing an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,720,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 264,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,135,000 after buying an additional 31,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

OSIS stock opened at $193.32 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,150. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

