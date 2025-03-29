Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.33 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 129.50 ($1.68). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.64), with a volume of 8,336 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSW shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Friday, March 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £191.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

