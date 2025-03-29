Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Himalaya Shipping by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSHP opened at $5.85 on Friday. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $233.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

Himalaya Shipping ( NYSE:HSHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter. Himalaya Shipping had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.03%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Himalaya Shipping’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

