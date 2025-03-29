Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,985 FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,985 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 70,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.56. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

