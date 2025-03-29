Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,560 CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAW. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CS Disco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,790,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 34,351 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CS Disco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 954,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 80,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 104.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 101,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Price Performance

Shares of LAW stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $249.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

LAW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CS Disco

Insider Transactions at CS Disco

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 13,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $68,227.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 865,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,465.67. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $118,818. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

(Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.