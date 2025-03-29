Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,508 Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 283.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,633 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 129.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 51.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $163.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Stories

