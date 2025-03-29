Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 5,784,292 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $11,973,484.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,733,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,442.29. The trade was a 67.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.52. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

